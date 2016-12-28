Beggar in Northampton town centre given five-year banning order

A man who was persistently begging in Northampton town centre has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Jamie Lee Cooke, of no fixed abode, was taken to court by Northampton Borough Council and Northamptonshire Police following concerns about intimidating behaviour.

A spokesman for the council said the five-year order prohibits Cooke from approaching any person for money, cigarettes or food in any public place or place to which the public have access in Northampton.

It also states he must not to act or incite others to act in an anti-social manner, that is to say a manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons not of the same household as himself, he said.

The 32 year old is also required to engage with the Northampton Borough Council's housing and wellbeing team.

Anna King, Northampton Borough Council’s cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “Aggressive begging causes concern for many people who use our town centre, the decision of the court this week demonstrates that we can take action to tackle these issues whilst still offering appropriate support to those who need it.”

Any member of the public who witnesses Cooke breaking conditions of the order is encouraged to report the matter to Northamptonshire Police.