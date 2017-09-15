Beer experts raise a glass to Northampton's Phipps Brewery for 'best golden ale in Britain'

A Northampton-brewed ale has been named one of the best beers in the Britain.

Phipps Brewery's Midsummer Meadow was listed by the editor of the 2018's Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide as the best golden ale in the UK.

Lead brewer John Smith.

The Phipps' family name and recipes were revived in 2014 when a team of entrepreneurs re-opened the brewery in Bridge Street.

Director of Phipps Brewery Alaric Neville said: "This is a wonderful accolade for us. Our recipes evolve from a way of brewing that has come down through the Phipps name for generations. I'm proud to call Midsummer Meadow a Phipps beer."

Midsummer Meadows, which was first brewed in 2014 as the Phipps team's first original recipe, was named by CAMRA Good Beer Guide editor Roger Protz on his 2018 "ten of the best" list as the best golden ale in Britain.

It is named after the Midsummer Meadow green space that runs along the River Nene.

Chairman of Northamptonshire's CAMRA group Ian MacAuley said: "Midsummer Meadow is a great example of golden ale. It's a light, hoppy, slightly floral summer beer that's very popular with ladies.

"I'm absolutely chuffed to bits to see a Northampton beer win this accolade."

The Phipps brand moved from Towcester to Northampton in 1817 and celebrating its 200th-anniversary in the town this year. It began brewing again in 2014 after it was adopted by Alaric and his team.

Alaric said: "For the Good Beer Guide to single out Phipps Midsummer Meadow as 2018's best interpretation of this style of beer, is an accolade that fills all of us involved with Phipps' revival with pride in our achievements so far.

"This accolade proves we're fighting with the national boys. This isn't just a project. I want to see Phipps to grow again and become Northampton's ale brewery."