Bearded man may have information about Northampton car break-in

Police have released CCTV images of a man who may have witnessed a car being broken into in St James.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information about criminal damage and theft from a car, which was parked in St James Retail Park, St James Mill Road.

At around 1.30pm on Monday 11 September, the passenger window of a car was smashed, a rucksack taken containing a mobile phone and wallet and the credit card was used at several stores shortly after.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.