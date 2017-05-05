BBC Northampton's John Griff is back on air with new weekend show

BBC Northampton's John Griff will be starting his new breakfast show this weekend.

John Griff will be on-air on Saturday mornings from 6am to 9am and then on Sunday's from 9am to noon.

The Saturday show will feature John's favourite hits, along with a Culture Club and a gardening slot with Johnnie Amos.

Sunday's show will feature Johnnie’s Gardening Question Time phone in. The ever popular Book Club will also make a welcome return from the 14 May starting with The Book Thief by Marcus Zusak.

As usual John will be joined once a month by guests for his Life Stories segment, his first guest will be Yemi Olowoyo on May 28. Yemi is the founder of a charity in Northampton that work with families who are black, dual heritage or from migrant communities.

She will be sharing her story of being a former social worker to running an inter-generational gospel choir! Along with songs that have meaning in her life.

John said: “I’m looking forward to kick starting the weekend for the listeners of BBC Radio Northampton, I love this new slot and we have some great things to look forward too, with special guests for Life Stories and I can’t wait to get stuck into the Book Club reading list.”

Helen Grimes, Editor at BBC Radio Northampton says, “I’m really looking forward to hearing John’s new shows this weekend. I think that the weekends will be a great home for features like Book Club and Life Stories. I’m particularly excited about John’s plans to get the show out around Northamptonshire.”