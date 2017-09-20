Bare-chested man may have been involved in serious assault at Northampton bus stop

A man caught bare-chested on CCTV in Northampton town centre may have attacked a 26-year-old at a bus stop.

Security camera footage has been released of a man wanted in connection with an alleged assault at the bus stop in Broadmead Avenue, Northampton.

The incident, which happened between 2.30pm and 2.40pm on Monday, July 7, left a 26-year-old victim needing hospital treatment.

Detectives say the man (pictured) may be able to assist the investigation and are urging him to make contact.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.