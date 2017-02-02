Banned from McDonald's! Forty-seven-year-old Northants woman given Criminal Behaviour Order

An anti-social 47-year-old woman from Northamptonshire has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court, last month, the police were successful in obtaining the CBO against Denise Wheeler, aged 47, of no fixed abode.

Northamptonshire Police said officers received a number of complaints relating to Wheeler behaving in an anti-social behaviour manner for several months in Daventry town centre.

The CBO, which was issued in January and lasts for two years, forbids Denise Wheeler from engaging in certain behaviour by imposing the following conditions:

1. Not to enter McDonalds, Vicar Lane, Daventry, including the car park area, drive through and main restaurant

2. Not to enter the Mayday Trust Warwick Street, Daventry

3. Not to act in a manner that causes or is likely to cause nuisance, harassment, alarm or distress to any other person not of the same household in Daventry

4. Not to enter the area of Hawkins Close, Daventry

5. Not to throw any items at persons, property or vehicles unless engaged in sports on a designated sports field

6. Not to enter the Air Ambulance Shops in High Street, Daventry and Foundry Walk, Daventry and this also includes the rear storage areas

7. Not to enter EE, Bowen Square, Daventry

8. Not to knowingly contact, either directly or indirectly, specific named individuals

A spokesperson, from the Anti-Social Behaviour Unit, said: “We always try and resolve any issues locally to help improve the situation, however if behaviours persist we take it very seriously and will look to pursue legal action as a last resort in order to improve the condition for local residents.

“Any breaches of this order are an arrestable offence and anyone concerned or who believes a breach may have occurred, should report it via 101 or 999 if an emergency.”