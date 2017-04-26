Bank raiders prise open ATM at Northampton university campus site

A university campus cash point was forced open by raiders in Northampton before the three suspects drove off in a car with stolen plates.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a raid on a cashpoint at the University of Northampton’s Park Campus in Boughton Green Road.

The raiders forced open the Santander cashpoint during the burglary, which happened just after 3am yesterday (Tuesday, April 25).

Three offenders are believed to have driven up to the cashpoint before smashing the glass window and then targeting the cash machine.

The suspects, who were wearing balaclavas, drove off in an Audi VTM, carrying stolen registration plates.

Anyone with any information about the incident can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.

The incident number to quote is 29 of 25/04/2017.