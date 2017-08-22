Balti Central's named as Northampton's best curry house by Chronicle readers

The Chronicle & Echo's readers have crowned a Northampton town centre restaurant as their Curry House of the Year 2017.

Balti Central, in Mare Fair, has been named the proud winner of the Chronicle's coveted trophy with the overwhelming support of Northampton's curry connoisseurs.

The staff of Balti Central outside their restaurant in Mare Fare with their hard-earned trophy.

In May, 10 restaurants were shortlisted for the title - but the team at Balti Central, led by co-owners and cousins Abdul Ali and Mohammod Ali, came out far in front in the competition.

Abdul Ali said: "It's wonderful to have won. It means so much to give something to our customers and for them to give something back. The recognition from this award makes us feel really good.

"Our secret is we serve our Balti dish in the same wok we cooked it in. It makes it so much tastier.

"We opened in 2006 and it's been a wonderful 10 years. When we first opened we struggled for a bit while we picked up customers. Then one day, we boomed as people realised what we do. Now we're one of the busiest restaurants in the town."

Balti Central was crowned the Chronicle's Curry House of the Year 2017 after Northampton's readers were called on to cast their votes in June.

Second place went to Saffron restaurant, in Castilian Street, while third place went to Imli, in Kingsley Park Terrace.

But in the end, there could only be one winner.

Mr Ali said: "I would like to thank our customers for voting for us and showing their recognition. I also want to thank the Chronicle & Echo for holding the competition.

"But the main thing is our staff. They have been so excited since they won and they did so much to win it. I want to thank them all."