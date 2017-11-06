'Balding' man sought by police after Northampton flashing incident

A "balding" man who exposed himself to a woman in Northampton is being sought be police.

The incident happened between 3.20pm and 3.35pm on Friday, November 3, in The Drive, Duston.

The offender has been described as white, 5ft 8inches, in his 50s and of average build.

A police spokeswoman said: "He had brown hair with a balding patch and wore blue stonewashed jeans and a navy rain jacket with reflective stripes."

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.