Balaclava-wearing man flashes at a woman parked in a car in Northampton

A man indecently exposed himself to a woman who was sat in a parked car in Northampton.

The incident happened some time between 8pm and 8.10pm last night (Tuesday, October 31) in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe. The offender then walked off in the direction of Chalcombe Road.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "He is described as white, aged about 25 and slim. He had dark brown stubble on his chin and wore a grey balaclava, a black hoody with his hood up and blue tracksuit bottoms."

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.