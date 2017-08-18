Bake-Off's Deborah chooses best Northamptonshire tearooms

Four finalists have been chosen to compete at a Northamptonshire bake-off challenge at Northampton College.

The Independent Café / Tea Room of the Year’ in this year’s Carlsberg UK Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards saw many culinary successes from around the county.

The competition, which is now in its ninth year, is aimed at celebrating all that is great about local produce and drink, recognising excellence within the county’s dining venues and rewarding those who work hard within the culinary sector.

Deborah said: “It’s obvious that the news about these awards has spread and the venues participating are just upping their game, year on year.

“Not only did they create some amazing cakes and scones, but they did it all with such calmness which was great to watch. I was really very impressed."

It was scored by a panel of judges which included former cookery school director Mary Laing, Fabien Levet, who was proudly representing Pidy UK, and Deborah Manger, a contestant in the 2013 series of the ‘Great British Bake Off’.

There were four finalists chosen to compete at the bake-off at Northampton College.

Forget Me Not Café, Moulton, Workbridge Coffee Shop, Northampton, The Apothocoffee Shop, Earls Barton and The Bread & Butter Factory, Northampton.

The four finalists now have to wait until Wednesday, November 15 to discover their fate when the winners and runners-up in all of the categories will be announced at the Awards Dinner taking place at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate.