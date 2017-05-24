'Bag it and bin it' campaign will see dog poo spray-painted yellow in Northampton

Dog mess in Northampton's country parks will be spray-painted yellow by rangers in a bid to highlight the issue to irresponsible pet owners.

It comes as part of a 'Bag It and Bin It' campaign launched by Northamptonshire County Council and will be run over the school half-term break next week.

Northamptonshire County Council says a trial of the campaign held during the Easter school holidays saw 'a marked improvement'.

Countryside services manager Chris Haines, said: “Our country parks are very popular with dog walkers and if even a small proportion of dog owners don’t clear up after their dog the problem becomes very bad very quickly.

“We want to make sure our wonderful parks are safe and clean for everyone to use and for the sake of our all visitors, volunteers and staff, we are launching this campaign to encourage dog owners to bag it and bin it.

“There are dog poo bins throughout our parks, so there really is no excuse for owners not to pick up after their pets.”

Northamptonshire country parks are maintained by the First for Wellbeing mutual company on behalf of Northamptonshire County Council.