Award-winning flowers plant Northampton nursery on national gardening show

A Northampton flower nursery will feature on the prime time BBC Two programme Gardeners' World this summer.

Films crews were down at Cramden Nursery, off Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, on July 6 to highlight their award-winning "Abelinas".

The award-winning Pelargoniums were commended by the Royal Horticultural Society.

The deep-red breed of pelargonium was commended last year when it won the Royal Horticultural Society's (RHS) Award of Garden Merit and will be in the spotlight on the national gardening show this August.

Owner Emily Mitchell said: "There aren't many flower specialists like us in Britain anymore. We grow and sell everything ourselves. We grow them big and beautiful.

"We had loads of fun with the film crew. Unfortunately, Monty Don couldn't make it but we spent hours doing interviews and filming."

Cramden Nursery's award-winning Abelinas are grown in Northampton and are based on cuttings taken from a breeder in Germany.

The RHS Award of Garden Merit is an annual award based on a plants' performance under UK growing conditions.

Emily said: "We're very proud of them, to have them be so big and so deep in colour. I think they're beautiful.

"We get gardeners from all across the country visiting to buy our plants. We grow over 60,000 plants a year. You might see some of them decorating events like the Royal Ascott and the British Grand Prix."

Northampton's Cramden Nursery is scheduled to appear on Gardeners' World in late August.