Award for hero security guard after saving man's life at Northampton car park

A security officer who became a life-saving hero during a traumatic incident at a Northampton car park is to receive one of the country’s top life-saving and bravery honours.

Paul Cullum, was patrolling the Grosvenor Centre multi-storey car park on the morning of July 6 this year when he spotted a man on the third level and went to investigate.

However, the man ran to a four-foot high safety wall and tried to climb over it. The drop to the ground at that level is 80 ft and if he had fallen or jumped he would almost certainly have died.

Mr Cullum backed off though and the man climbed down, but when Mr Cullum radioed for help he went over the wall and all that could be seen was his hands clinging over the edge of the wall.

Mr Cullum rushed to the wall and managed to grab the man who was by then trying to get back over the wall. However, when he did the man then made another attempt to get over the wall and Mr Cullum had to grab him again and restrain him until help arrived.

Now he has been awarded a Royal Humane Society Testimonial on Parchment for his life-saving action.

And he has also won the personal praise of Royal Humane Society secretary, Dick Wilkinson.

Speaking at the London headquarters of the Society as he announced the award Mr Wilkinson said : “Mr Cullum was, put simply, the right person in the right place at the right time.

“But for his efforts the man might well have jumped to his death. From 80ft there would have been little if any chance of survival. Fortunately, Mr Cullum was there and was able to stop him jumping. This incident could have so easily had a tragic ending. Mr Cullum richly deserves the award he is to receive.”

No date has been fixed for presentation of the award which has been made following a recommendation from Northampton Borough Council but it is expected to take place in the near future.

The roots of the Royal Humane Society stretch back more than two centuries. Its president is Princess Alexandra and it is the premier national body for honouring bravery in the saving of human life.

It was founded in 1774 by two of the day's eminent medical men, William Hawes and Thomas Cogan. Their primary motive was to promote techniques of resuscitation.

However, as it emerged that numerous people were prepared to put their own lives at risk to save others, the awards scheme evolved, and today a variety of awards are made depending on the bravery involved.

The Society also awards non health care professionals who perform a successful resuscitation. Since it was set up the Society has considered over 86,000 cases and made over 200,000 awards. The Society is a registered charity which receives no public funding and is dependent on voluntary donations.