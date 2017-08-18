Autumn Wedding Fairs announced in Northamptonshire

A new season of wedding fairs is about to get underway, organised by Silverlinings.

The series of 11 fairs starts on September 3 at Knuston Lodge Farm and finishes on November 19 at Northampton Guildhall. The autumn series includes some brand new venues and some of their biggest ever fairs.

Building on their previous success, the fairs will be attended by a specially selected number of local wedding suppliers including photographers, cake decorators, and car hire companies.

This season, the stunning Lyveden New Bield is hosting a wedding fair for the first time. Now a National Trust property, it was left unfinished in 1605 when its original owner Sir Thomas Tresham died and today hosts marquee weddings in the gardens. The fair at Lyveden New Bield is on October 1.

Emma Tuckley from Silverlinings said: “We’re excited for our new season of wedding fairs, which includes some great new venues.

"We hope all those couples who got engaged over the summer will come along and find inspiration for their own wedding.”

One of the largest fairs of the season will be held at Northants County Cricket Club on October 15, where over 40 wedding suppliers will be exhibiting. Couples will be able to explore the venue and see what there is to offer.

Claire Clarke from Northants County Cricket Club said: “Autumn wedding fairs are always an exciting showcase of the next year’s predicted trends and we’re excited to see the variety of local suppliers that are sure to have been lined up for couples looking for inspiration for their big day."