Autistic boy has prayers answered and is driven to Northampton school prom in supercar

A mum is paying thanks to a car garage in Northampton after they took her autistic son to his prom in a BMW i8.

Jackie Cameron of Bradlaugh Crescent issued an appeal on social media one June 11 calling for the owner of a supercar to take her 19-year-old son, Junior, to his prom at Northgate School Arts College, The Bee Hive.

Junior was chauffeur driver to his prom by BMW Wollaston.

Jackie posted on BMW Wollaston's Facebook page asking if the dealership could offer a helping hand to her son.

On Thursday night Junior's prayers were answered when he was picked up from his house and chauffeur driven around the town, eventually arriving at his destination.

She said: "It meant the world to him, he never asks for anything, the only thing he has asked me for is if he can go in a BMW i8 to the prom.

"This is one of the very few events Junior attends, as he has autism and it is very difficult for him.

"He's been lucky enough to attend Northgate School of Arts and The Beehive."

Felicity Read-Jones, marketing executive for BMW Wollaston, saw Jackie's appeal online and organised Junior's ride.

She said: "When I contacted Jackie to say it was all organised she was over the moon.

"Lee really enjoyed being Junior's chauffeur and made sure he took him to the prom at the Beehive - the long way round - so that he could thoroughly enjoy the ride.

"Junior certainly has good taste in cars - it’s wonderful knowing that we’ve made his dream come true and that he had a fantastic evening."