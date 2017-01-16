Audi stolen from the driveway during Northampton house raid

Burglars broke into a house in Northampton before stealing jewellery and an Audi from the driveway.

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a car and jewellery were stolen in a burglary in Bougainvillea Drive, Abington, Northampton, on Friday evening (January 13).

The offenders broke in sometime between 6pm and 10.45pm and stole cash and several items of jewellery, including three diamond rings and a diamond necklace and bracelet.

They also stole a white Audi Q5 parked on the driveway.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the stolen property or those involved, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.