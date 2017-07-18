Audi driver with false number plates wanted in connection to fuel theft incident

A man is wanted in connection with a theft of fuel from a Northampton petrol station.

The incident was caught on CCTV at the Sainsbury's fuel station in Gambrel Road, Sixfields, on April 18 at around 2.35pm (police released information about the event today).

A man driving a silver Audi with false number plates filled up his car with fuel before driving-off without paying.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.