Attackers who carried out two assaults near Northampton shops may have fled in silver people carrier

Police believe a silver car could be linked to two separate attacks in an area of Northampton yesterday that left a youth and a man in his 30s injured.

The two attacks happened yesterday (Sunday, May 7) between 3pm and 3.45pm in the Glebeland Road and Merthyr Road area of Spencer and in Dallington Road, close to Dallington Stores.

A police spokeswoman said a silver "people carrier-type" vehicle could have been used by the attackers.

Both offenders were described as white men in their mid-20s to early 30s. One had blond or light-brown hair and a stocky build.

The other was about 6ft tall and slim with short, dark hair.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.