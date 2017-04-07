Attackers steal handbag in Northampton in early morning robbery

A handbag was stolen after a man and woman were attacked from behind in Northampton.

The incident took place in the early hours of this morning (April 7) in Artizan Road, off Wellingborough Road.

A man and woman were walking along the road shortly after midnight, when they were approached from behind by two men.

The man was struck on the head by one of the offenders, while the other stole the woman's handbag following a struggle.

The two attackers ran off in the direction of Shakespeare Road and Colwyn Road.

The offenders were both black men, of medium build and wearing dark hooded tops, dark trousers and face coverings. One was about 5ft 7in and the other 5ft 9in.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.