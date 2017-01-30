Attack by two young children in Northampton leaves teenager with fractured skull and broken nose

Two boys, thought to be aged just 11 and 12, attacked a teenager in Northampton, fracturing his skull and breaking his nose.

The incident happened near to Weston Favell Academy in Northampton on Thursday January 26, a spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said today.

“The 16-year-old victim was pulled off his bicycle in Rickyard Road, behind the school, some time between 2pm and 3pm last Thursday, January 26, 2017.

“They then took his bag and emptied the contents into a bush before kicking the victim in the head causing a fractured skull and nose,” the spokesman said.

Both offenders were white and one had ginger/blond hair. They were both possibly wearing tracksuits.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers. anonymously. on 0800 555111.

