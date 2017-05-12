Ask the Chronicle & Echo your questions on how we report the news in Northampton during #trustednewsday

Today, the Northampton Chronicle & Echo opens the digital doors of its newsroom as part of our Fighting Fake News campaign...and we want your questions on how we produce our stories.

Fighting Fake News is a campaign supported by every title in Johnston Press, the owners of the Chron, and other newspaper companies across the country.

The Chronicle & Echo newsroom

The campaign is aimed at reminding readers and website users about the importance of our brands in bringing you trusted news.

In a world where misinformation and unsubstantiated facts and stories can be published to huge audiences via social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, with no regulation, our brands have a long and proud history of bringing you well researched and accurate journalism.

Today, we will be giving an insight into how the Chron is produced, both in print and online...and we are happy to answer questions you have of our team here.

During the day, we will be posting videos on our Facebook page, as well as a live Q&A with the editor from 12.30pm.

You can tweet us via @ChronandEcho and find us on Facebook by searching for Northampton Chronicle.