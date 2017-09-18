'Ask for help if you feel the same way' says Clarke Carlisle's wife after former Cobblers captain found

Former Cobblers skipper Clarke Carlisle was found safe in Liverpool on Friday night after being declared missing earlier in the day.

His wife Carrie tweeted her gratitude to the public for spreading the word about her husband being declared missing, and also thanked those who found and looked after Clarke.

She said her husband was "very unwell but safe in hospital" and took the opportunity to encourage others to seek help if they also suffer from mental health issues like her husband, who founded the Clarke Carlisle Foundation for Dual Diagnosis – a condition that has been described as “mental health problems co-occurring with drug or alcohol misuse”.

"I know he would want me to remind you to talk to someone and ask for help if you feel the same way," said Carrie on social media.