Asian jewellery stolen from Corby house

A quantity of cash and distinctive Asian jewellery was stolen from a home in Corby.

The offenders smashed the rear patio door to break in to the home in Fyfe Road some time between 12.30pm on Friday, May 19, and 7.30pm on Saturday, May 20.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.