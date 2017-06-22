Artist commissioned by Northampton General Hospital to create new life-size sculpture

A sculptor has been chosen to work on a life-size design destined for Northampton General Hospital in a bid to make the main entrance more of a welcoming environment.

Beatrice Hoffman, a sculpture teacher in Daventry, has named her sculpture 'Walking Forwards,' which celebrates human relationships and support that enables others to walk forward in life.

The artist, who is set to unveil her artwork in early 2018, has scaled up the original clay model (pictured) five times and has used expandable foam to bulk out the figure.

Later in the summer, she intends to cover the sculpture pair with clay and refine the form through modelling.

She said: "I guess it's about support, enabling and empowering and how essential close relationships are to support ourselves."

"The sculpture also raises awareness in a sensitive manner about organ donation."

Beatrice also offers clay sculpture classes in term time at the Daventry Parker Academy suitable for all abilities.