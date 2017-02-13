ARTHUR BRUMHILL MURDER TRIAL: 'I've done it before and I'll do it again' murder accused 'joked' to his ex-wife'

The man accused of murdering a part-time Northampton pet shop worker in 1993 admitted the crime to his ex-wife and a teenage friend, a jury has heard during the opening day of the trial.

Arthur Brumhill's body was discovered at the bottom of a stairwell at Paul Denton Pet and Garden Supplies in Wellingborough Road on January 21, 1993.

Northampton Crown Court.

He was covered in straw, from a bag that had been ripped open.

Former employee at the store for six months Stuart Jenkins, now 41, from West Yorkshire - who denies murder - was charged with the offence in May 2015, having first been arrested for the murder shortly after it happened. He was 17 at the time.

At the first day of his trial at Northampton Crown Court today, James House QC, outlined the case.

He said: "On the night of the 21st of January, 1993, in a small pet shop not two miles away from this court room, a 76-year-old man was brutally beaten to death with a weapon. He suffered the beating at the bottom of a set of stairs that access a cellar underneath the pet shop.

"[Mr Brumhill] worked in the pet shop and had done for many years and suffered multiple injuries, fractures to the skull.

"He was left dead or dying."

Mr House said Mr Brumhill's killer escaped from an upstairs window. Whoever did it covered Mr Brumhill's body with straw taken from a bag in the pet shop.

"He covered his victim in straw before leaving the scene."

The case went cold for more than 20 years before it was reviewed in 2015. The bag of straw was re-examined and was found to have two of Jenkins' prints adjacent to the ripped part of the bag, the court heard.

Jenkins' first arrest came about in 1993 because he had told a teenage pal that he was the killer. However, he told police after his arrest this was intended as a joke.

But Mr House QC added that Jenkins' had also made an apparent confession to his ex-wife when the young couple were just teenagers.

He said: "In the summer of 1994, Stuart Jenkins had admitted to her that was responsible for the murder of the man in the pet shop.

"He was 17, she dismissed what he said as a false boast.

"But it was mentioned on other occasions. When the relationship was failing he would say to her I've done it before and I would do it again.

"She took that to be a direct reference to what he had previously told her."

The trial continues.