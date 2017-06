A car was deliberately set alight in Corby.

The silver Ford Fusion was discovered on fire outside the owner’s home in Greenhill Rise in the early hours of Wednesday, May 31.

Anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area between 10.30pm on Tuesday, May 30, and 1.15am on Wednesday, May 31, is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.