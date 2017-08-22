Arsonists place rags under church door and set them on fire in Northamptonshire

A Northamptonshire Police officer has denounced two arson attacks in Daventry claiming the incidents could have been life threatening.

The first fire started sometime between midnight and 2.30am yesterday (Monday, August 21) after arsonists set light to a large industrial bin in an alleyway, which spread to a nearby building causing damage to the window in High Street, Daventry.

As a result of the fire, the bin was completely destroyed.

In a second incident in the town, unknown suspects placed rags under the door of the United Reformed Church, and then set them alight causing scorching and burning of the door.

PC Barry Gargett, who is investigating the arson attacks, said: "Both incidents had the potential to cause serious damage and even threat to life if the fires had spread."

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.