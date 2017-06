Mindless yobs set fire to a children’s play area in Corby.

The play area in Ollerton Walk was set alight at some point between 11pm and 11.45pm on Wednesday, May 31.

The blaze caused more than £5,000 of damage and now police are appealing for information.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact police on 101 or charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.