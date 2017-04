A garage was broken into and a car set alight in Northampton.

The offender forced entry to the garage in Longland Road, off Broadmead Avenue, in Kingsley Park. They stole a Blue Suzuki Motorbike and four Bentley chrome tyres, before setting a VW Golf on fire.

The incident happened sometime between 8pm and 10.30pm on March 30.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.