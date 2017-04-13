Arson left my daughter with 40 per cent burns and nothing in this world says Northampton mum

The mum of a Northampton woman left with severe burns following a suspected arson on her flat, is appealing for people to donate what they can - after all her daughter's belongings were destroyed by fire.

Charley Lake's home in Hunter Close, Obelisk Rise, was gutted by flames on February 17, leaving the 20-year-old with 40 per cent burns.

Charley, far right, with her mum Hayley and young sister.

She has not left hospital since and is now receiving a daily dose of strong painkillers that leave her so sedated, she wakes for just five minutes a day.

Now her mum Hayley, 36, from Semilong, and family friend Lorraine Capell, are appealing for people to donate to a fund set up on Charley's behalf, because all of the 20-year-old's belongings were destroyed by the flames.

She said: "Charley's lost her home, she has lost everything.

"When she gets better and she is allowed out of there, we just don't know how she is going to cope - that is if she survives.

Charley lived alone in her flat in Hunter Close, which was destroyed by fire.

"We just wanted something for her to come back to."

So far the Gofundme page set up for Charley has received £560 in donations so far, making it £1,000 target.

Page founder Lorraine Capell, said: "If we can relieve just a little bit of the stress, financial stress, heartache and worry from herself, her mum and family that would be fantastic, and I know would make a big difference to their healing knowing that we care."

Among the items destroyed in the fire was a jumper Charley, who was going out with her friends "like a normal 20-year-old" until the fire, kept of her late father, who died four years ago.

Charley has been in hospital since February 17.

Though the 20-year-old is occasionally lucid, mum Hayley says her daughter may not be aware she has lost the sentimental item.

"Last week she asked me where all her stuff was. I had to tell her it was all gone," said Hayley, who works for an online skincare firm.

"She just went back to sleep. I don't know whether she is able to take anything in."

Charley has already been into the operating theatre six times and doctors say she could remain in hospital for months more.

If you can help donate to the appeal, click here.