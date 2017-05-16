Armed response unit scrambled to Northamptonshire village after hoax call

A woman has been arrested under the Malicious Communications Act after armed police were scrambled to a village on the edge of Northampton.
Though residents had reported hearing loud bangs during the incident in Chipsey Avenue, Bugbrooke, on Saturday night - the force has confirmed that no shots were fired in the incident.
A police spokeswoman said an armed unit was scrambled to the road at around 11pm on Saturday, May 13, but the call was a "hoax".
She said: "We were called to a house in Bugbrooke, however, there was nothing untoward found following a police investigation."
As for eyewitness reports of loud bangs in the area, the spokeswoman said: "The only thing people would have heard was police using their usual methods when going into an unknown situation."
A woman was arrested on suspicion of making the hoax call, but so far no one has been charged.
