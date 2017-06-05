Armed police raid at Northampton restaurant was due to threats made by two men

Police have revealed why armed officers detained two men in a Turkish restaurant in Northampton.

Emergency services were called at just before 8pm last night to Pamukkale in Wellingborough Road.

A police spokeswoman said the control room received a call saying two men had threatened another man at the premises.

Witnesses said there were six police cars, a dog unit and "three armed response units", which subsequently left the scene after the arrests under blue lights, as well as other vehicles.

A policewoman this afternoon said officers armed with tasers attended and two men, aged 19 and 20, both from Peterborough, were arrested.

The tasers did not need to be used and nobody was injured during the incident. The raid was not linked to terrorism.

It is understood that the threats were linked to an assault that took place in Peterborough on Thursday, 1 June, which is being investigated by Cambridgeshire Police.