Armed police officers scrambled to area of Northampton on Christmas Day after a man carrying a knife went missing

Gun-carrying officers had to tell families in an area of Northampton to stay indoors on Christmas Day after a vulnerable man went missing while carrying a knife.

Northamptonshire Police was called out to reports of a missing vulnerable man in the town shortly after 1pm on Christmas Day.

Witnesses said armed officers and several police cars descended on the Kingsley area later that afternoon, before officers began informing Kingsley Road residents to stay indoors.

A force spokeswoman said a vulnerable man in his 50s was arrested shortly afterwards, carrying a knife.

She said: "We were called on Christmas Day to a report of concern for the welfare of a man who had gone missing at approximately 1.05pm.

"We searched the area and the man, who was in his 50s, was located at 5.20pm in the Kingsley Road area.

"He was found in possession of a knife and was detained before being taken to hospital.

"No one was injured in the incident."