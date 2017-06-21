Appeal to trace man who may know about car stolen from Loddington

Police officers investigating the theft of a Land Rover would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information about the incident.

The Land Rover was stolen from an address in Loddington at the end of April and is believed to have been taken to Rothwell, where it was seen being towed by a Mercedes Benz.

Officers investigating the theft believe the man pictured may be able to assist their enquiry and are appealing for him to make contact with them.

The Land Rover was stolen at some point between 8pm on Saturday, April 29, and 1pm on Sunday, April 30 - although police have only just released details about the incident.

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have any information about the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information about it can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.