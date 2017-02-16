Appeal to trace man who drove off from Rushden petrol station without paying

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a driver drove off without paying for fuel in Rushden.

A man filled his vehicle with fuel from the Shell petrol station at Waitrose and drove off at speed without paying for it at about 1pm on Sunday, January 29.

Do you recognise this man?

Officers are appealing for anybody who recognises the person in the CCTV image to contact them as they believe he may have information about the alleged incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.