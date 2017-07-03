Appeal to trace driver after pedestrian knocked over in Kettering

Police in Kettering are appealing for the public’s help after a car drove dangerously in the town centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A man, believed to be carrying a baseball bat, is alleged to have got into a blue Ford Focus and driven into Horsemarket, Kettering, where the car began driving round in circles.

A police spokesman said: “A member of the public was knocked to the floor and the car drove off along London Road.

“The pedestrian was not injured in the incident.”

The man driving the car is described as black, aged 20 to 25, and wore a light grey jacket and black shirt.

The incident took place at about 4am on Saturday (July 1).

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.