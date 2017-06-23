Appeal to help identify man following backpack theft from Northampton gig

Officers have launched an appeal to help identify a man they would like to speak in connection with a stolen rucksack that took place in Northampton last weekend.

The rucksack was stolen at about 8.45pm in Northampton Market Square on Sunday, June 18, after the owner had placed it on the ground to watch a musical performance.

Officers investigating the theft would like to speak to the man pictured as it’s believed he may be able to help their investigation.

Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information about it can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.