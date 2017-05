Police are becoming increasingly concerned over the whereabouts of a Northampton woman.

Kirstie Pope,24, was last seen in Berrywood Drive, Duston, "prior to 8am this morning" said a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman.

She was wearing a black top and blue/black skirt.

Kirstie is 5ft 3 inches tall, has a slim build and ginger/brown hair.

Police recommend you call the emergency number 999 if you can see here currently, or 101 if you have seen her earlier, quoting the reference number 138.