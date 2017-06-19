Appeal launched as elderly woman from Northamptonshire declared missing

A 74-year-old woman from Old Stratford is missing with the police becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Geraldine Turner was last seen in Willow Grove at about 6am this morning (Monday, June 19).

She was on foot and was seen heading in the direction of Deanshanger, and was wearing blue or brown three-quarter length trousers, grey shoes and had a heavy black and white checked overcoat with her, which she may have been carrying.

Anyone who sees Geraldine is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.