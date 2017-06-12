Appeal launched after 15-year-old Northampton girl is reported missing

A missing persons appeal has been launched by Northamptonshire Police following the disappearance of a 15-year-old teen.

Kacey Petre, from Kingsley, has been missing since last night, (Sunday, June 11), Northamptonshire Police today reveal.

A spokeswoman for the force described her as: "White, 4ft 10in, with blue eyes, and is of slim build.

"She has brown hair which is partially shaved at the back and is often worn in a messy bun."

Officers are urging Kacey to make contact with them and let them know she is safe and well.

Kacey, or anyone who has information about where she may be, is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.