Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was broken into in Wollaston.

Thieves broke into the house in Hinwick Road via the back door sometime between 11am on Friday, March 31, and 6am yesterday (Tuesday).

And a spokesman for Northants Police added: “On the evening of Monday, April 3, three men were seen nearby who left in a silver car which was possibly a BMW.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.