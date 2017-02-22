Appeal for witnesses after CCTV shows men acting suspiciously in Desborough

Police have released these CCTV images showing three men seen acting suspiciously in Buckwell Close, Desborough.

The suspects are seen with a vehicle, possibly a Ford Mondeo or similar, sometime between 7.15pm and 7.45pm on February 14.

They have also released this image as part of their investigation

A police spokesman said: “The car, which is possibly being bump-started, has collided with a wall causing considerable damage.

“he male offenders and the vehicle have then made off from the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.