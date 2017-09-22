Appeal for missing Northampton man, 24, to make contact

Police are appealing for a missing man to make contact with them.

Kwaki Duodu was last seen in Berrywood Drive in Duston on Saturday, September 16 and officers are concerned about his welfare.

Mr Duodu is described by a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman as "black, with short black hair and of medium build."

It’s believed he may still be in Northampton, although he has links with London.

Mr Duodu, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101.