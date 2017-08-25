Appeal for help to find missing woman, 20, from Northamptonshire

Police are appealing for help to find a woman who is missing from her home in Daventry, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

Hayley Cleaver, 20, was last seen at about 3pm on Wednesday, August 23 and officers are urging her to make contact to let them know she is safe and well.

A police spokeswoman said: "Hayley is white, about 5ft 5in, with short brown hair.

"She is believed to be wearing dark-coloured trousers and hooded jacket, and black pumps."

Hayley, or anyone with any information as to her whereabouts, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.