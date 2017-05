Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing 16-year-old boy.

Lewis Jenkins was last seen at his home in Batsmans Drive, Rushden, at 3pm on Thursday, April 27.

He was wearing a bright red tracksuit, a long sleeve top and either jeans or dark jogging bottoms.

Officers are appealing for Lewis, or anybody who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police on 101.