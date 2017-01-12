Anti-austerity campaigners to hold public meeting in Northampton over local service cuts

A joint anti-austerity event headed by Northamptonshire groups Momentum and Save Northants Services will be held this month.

Speakers including the general secretary of the fire brigade union Matt Wrack and local campaigner Wayne Keown will lead the meet-up.

Members of Save Northants Services are set to speak at the meeting.

The groups have declared it a "no to austerity" campaign event and will also criticise the closure of services such as the Drayton Centre, a dementia daycare support unit that had their contract withdrawn by the county council in 2016.

There will also be speakers from a local Asian Women’s Organisation and health service campaigners.

Anjona Roy, Chair of Momentum Northants, said, “Many services are at breaking point as a result of years of austerity. This event is a rallying call to stand up against these ideological attacks on services that local people desperately need.”

The event has free entry and takes place on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 7pm at the Doddridge Centre, St James Road, Northampton NN5 5HF.

Momentum Northamptonshire claims to be successor to the Jeremy Corbyn for Labour Leadership campaign and seek to "bring together individuals and groups in our communities and workplaces to campaign and organise on the issues that matter to us."

Call 0707813064 for further details.