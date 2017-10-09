ANOTHER mutilated cat found on doorstep in Northampton

A cat has been 'very badly mutilated' over the weekend and was left displayed in a front garden in Northampton.

The cat was found near Bants Lane yesterday morning after an attack in Duston.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened overnight and police were called at 10.24am yesterday morning (Sunday, October 8). The incident is now currently under investigation.

Back in August this year, a pet cat had it's head, limbs and ears cut off before being placed on a doorstep in Kingsley. At the time, police said the incident happened only a few days after the owner's other cat was found killed in the Kingsley area after being deliberately set on fire.