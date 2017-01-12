Animal lovers in Northamptonshire among the most generous when helping sick and needy pets

Animal lovers in Northamptonshire have raised over £11,000 for rescue pets in the Pets At Home 'Santa Paws' Christmas appeal.

This places it in the top five most generous counties in the UK when it comes to helping animals in need.

The unstinting customers of Pets at Home stores in Northampton alone raised a combined total over £4,500.

Visitors were encouraged to donate 50p or more and provide Christmas dinner for pets spending the festive season in a rescue shelter.

But Northants shoppers rose to the appeal and were named in the of the top five counties in the UK for donations.

Fundraising efforts across the country raised enough to pay for 2 million meals for animals in need. Pets at local rescue charities, including Wellingborough Dog Rescue, Pawprints Dog Rescue and Rushden Persian Rescue, will directly benefit from the appeal.

Anita Twigger, Founder of Pawprints Dog Rescue, said: “We are all absolutely thrilled that Support Adoption For Pets are donating £2,104 to Pawprints from the Santa Paws Appeal at Pets at Home Daventry. This money is needed now more than ever as we are currently experiencing a high influx of local strays. This money means that we can help save the lives of more dogs!”

Support Adoption For Pets Fundraising Manager, Amy Wilson, said “We are blown away by the remarkable charity fundraising that the Northamptonshire Pets at Home stores have delivered this Christmas. A record breaking, astonishing amount of money has been donated to very worthy local pet rescues, revealing the drive, creativity and sheer generosity of Pets at Home store teams and customers across the UK.”