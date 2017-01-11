Angry dog walker fed up after months of fly tipping in Northampton country park

A resident is calling on Northampton Borough Council to clear up ‘unsanitary’ and ‘unhealthy’ rubbish on a strip of land behind his house on Duston Mill Lane.

Giles Blake of Upton Grange said there are bags of children’s clothes, reels of copper cabling and rotten rubbish strewn across areas of Sixfields reservoir, which have been there for up to three months.

Mr Blake understands that the land is a fly-tipping hotspot because of a regular car boot sale that takes place, but hasn't witnessed people dumping rubbish first-hand.

He said: “Some stuff has been there for two or three months, we walk the dog around the reservoir and it’s getting worse.

“There are lots of bags of clothes, there‘s a car boot sale there regularly, some of the flytipping appears to be down to that. There are bags of children's clothes down there, copper cabling and bags of rotting rubbish.

“I want to highlight the fact that it’s in that state on the edge of the country park, it’s not attractive to look at. It's unsanitary and unhealthy.

Northampton Borough Council has since sent a neighbourhood warden down to the scene to look into the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We have been notified of this matter and our neighbourhood warden is currently investigating.

“We do rely on members of the local community to help us by reporting these matters. You can report fly-tipping via our website at any time.”